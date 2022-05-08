CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $898,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $483.65 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.90 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

