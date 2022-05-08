CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 119.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.10. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

