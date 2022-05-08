CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.63. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

