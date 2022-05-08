CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 15,985 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 349,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after buying an additional 253,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after buying an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBI stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

