CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 321 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $99,805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in OneMain by 362,138.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 778,597 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

OneMain Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.