CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $237,000 Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 70,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,161,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

