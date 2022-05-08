CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $246,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSA opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

