CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $247,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

