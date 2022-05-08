CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 64,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
AVNS stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
