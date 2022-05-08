CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 64,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Avanos Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

