CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,976 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.