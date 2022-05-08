CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.