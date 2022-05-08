Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.