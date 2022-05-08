Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Community Bank System worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.