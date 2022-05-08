CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CONMED worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,969,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in CONMED by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after acquiring an additional 30,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

