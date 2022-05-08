Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after acquiring an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 95.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.90. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $52,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

