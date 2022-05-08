Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AAON worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AAON by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

AAON stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

