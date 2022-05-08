Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 69,391 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

