Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ferguson by 339.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 10.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ferguson by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.14. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($187.38) to £140 ($174.89) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,092.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

