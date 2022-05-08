First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,050. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.