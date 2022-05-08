First Trust Advisors LP Buys 36,185 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of PotlatchDeltic worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

