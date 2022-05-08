First Trust Advisors LP Buys 78,428 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,428 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Progress Software worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Progress Software by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.76 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,403 shares of company stock worth $1,015,859 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

