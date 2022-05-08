First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 14,350 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of TTEC worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 489.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 26,602 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in TTEC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.