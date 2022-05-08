First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,346 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,346 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Upstart worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Upstart by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Upstart by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $83.89 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Wedbush cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

