First Trust Advisors LP Sells 43,155 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Logitech International worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

