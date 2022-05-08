First Trust Advisors LP Sells 96,360 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 34.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after buying an additional 505,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,505,000 after buying an additional 256,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000.

Several brokerages have commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

HLF opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

