Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hancock Whitney worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 102.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 70.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.13 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.