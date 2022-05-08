Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Herc by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $117.45 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

