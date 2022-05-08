HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HNI were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HNI by 182.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $87,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,550. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.89. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

