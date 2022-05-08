H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of H&R Block worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

