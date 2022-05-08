Infini Master Fund Acquires 6,800 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Infini Master Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 323.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.6% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Infini Master Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

