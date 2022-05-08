Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Insperity worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 77.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Insperity by 26.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,696,000 after buying an additional 108,421 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

