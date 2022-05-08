Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,390 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $274.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

