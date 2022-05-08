Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kennametal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after buying an additional 268,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,422,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after buying an additional 347,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.