Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after buying an additional 1,028,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after buying an additional 221,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

KW stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kennedy-Wilson (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.