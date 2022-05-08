Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Livent worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Livent by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

