LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 111.24%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

