Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Marten Transport worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

