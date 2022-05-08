Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Matador Resources worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

MTDR stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Matador Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.