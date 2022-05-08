Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

VIVO opened at $26.22 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

