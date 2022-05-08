Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $286,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $274.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.