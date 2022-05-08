Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

