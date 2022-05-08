Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 318.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 43.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.74 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

