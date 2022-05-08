Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King decreased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

