Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,154 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pegasystems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.