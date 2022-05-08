Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FATE. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Shares of FATE opened at $24.16 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.