Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,686 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 175.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in LKQ by 3.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in LKQ by 584.9% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 88,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.