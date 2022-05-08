Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRT opened at $23.41 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

