Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 179.45, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

