Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,986 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.