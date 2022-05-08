Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,242 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

